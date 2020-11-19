$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. Great Ajax posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AJX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Great Ajax from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Ajax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Great Ajax stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 29.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 1,266.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Great Ajax by 87.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

