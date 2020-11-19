$0.27 EPS Expected for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. LexinFintech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share.

LX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.80 target price on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in LexinFintech by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LexinFintech by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 27,905 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LexinFintech by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,883,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,745 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in LexinFintech by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 32,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LX opened at $7.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50. LexinFintech has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

