$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. Ryerson posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.27. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Ryerson from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ryerson from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 28.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 205.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 36,183 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 114.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 4.8% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 179,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RYI opened at $11.12 on Monday. Ryerson has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $12.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.75.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

