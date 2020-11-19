-$0.92 EPS Expected for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to announce ($0.92) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the lowest is ($1.06). Mirum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($3.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.96) to ($3.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $18.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $28.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 541,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after buying an additional 123,112 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 227,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 60,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,896,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,751,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.