$1.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to report $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. Science Applications International reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $89.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.74. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $96.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth $34,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter worth $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 64.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

