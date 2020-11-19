11,538 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,839,000 after buying an additional 1,394,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,827,000 after buying an additional 491,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,938,000 after buying an additional 1,468,690 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,204,000 after buying an additional 2,301,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,398,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

VLO opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $100.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

