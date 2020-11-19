13,828 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 331,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,021,000 after buying an additional 49,449 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Aflac by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 198,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Aflac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 80,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in Aflac by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 19,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.68. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFL. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

