21,027 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,027 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANF. State Street Corp raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,512,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,764 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth $4,392,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 460.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 395,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 325,087 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 279,330 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth $2,297,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $19.93 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

