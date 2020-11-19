22,660 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 174.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 180.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 78,869 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 27.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 11.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 293,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $1,775,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EQT opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.47.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

