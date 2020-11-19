23,306 Shares in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 21st. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.31. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

