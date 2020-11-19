2,569 Shares in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the first quarter worth $192,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the second quarter worth $936,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 173.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 1,612.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

In other news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $52,702.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,501.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $1,474,211.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,484 shares in the company, valued at $27,907,379.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,919 shares of company stock worth $3,070,190. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

SCL stock opened at $124.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.00. Stepan has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $129.62.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

