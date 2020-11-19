2,584 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 615.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTON. Raymond James upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.96.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 132,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $10,741,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $16,961,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 129,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,006,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,169,108 shares of company stock worth $108,891,612 in the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.58. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $139.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

