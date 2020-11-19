$283.31 Million in Sales Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will report sales of $283.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $254.62 million. Enova International reported sales of $345.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $2.37. The firm had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.62 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENVA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

ENVA stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $762.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. Enova International has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $29.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the third quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 208.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 55.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 381.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 1,152.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

