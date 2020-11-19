2,848 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,888,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,188,000 after acquiring an additional 80,149 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,792,000 after acquiring an additional 336,057 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,578,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,857,000 after acquiring an additional 77,398 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 648,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,556,000 after acquiring an additional 68,302 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 530,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,562,000 after acquiring an additional 107,350 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $268.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

ESS stock opened at $254.20 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $329.74. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.14 and a 200 day moving average of $225.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

