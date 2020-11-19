3,078 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 788,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,504,000 after acquiring an additional 806,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,144,000 after acquiring an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,151,000 after acquiring an additional 741,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,631,000 after acquiring an additional 631,631 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Roku from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on Roku in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roku from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.04.

Shares of ROKU opened at $231.99 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $255.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.82 and a 200-day moving average of $159.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,817 shares of company stock valued at $51,568,653 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

