$400,000.00 in Sales Expected for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to announce sales of $400,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $2.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.82 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $14.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

NASDAQ LPTX opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $89.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 606,000 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 75,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,532,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1,089.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,974,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 2,724,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

