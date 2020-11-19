4,330 Shares in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.2% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

RDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Investec raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $62.61 on Thursday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 18.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

