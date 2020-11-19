49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) (CVE:FNR) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) (CVE:FNR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.11. 49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 6,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $3.32 million and a P/E ratio of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About 49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) (CVE:FNR)

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

