6,760 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $1,123,335.96. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $941,159.80. In the last three months, insiders have sold 503,009 shares of company stock valued at $43,138,670. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $91.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.17. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $94.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.