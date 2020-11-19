698 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,557,343,000 after purchasing an additional 135,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 735,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,697,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,167,103,000 after purchasing an additional 175,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $995,102,000 after purchasing an additional 129,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,250,000 after purchasing an additional 327,153 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.61.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.05, for a total transaction of $19,155,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $358.11 per share, for a total transaction of $30,081.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,380 shares of company stock worth $182,924,394 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $380.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $393.89. The company has a market capitalization of $154.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

