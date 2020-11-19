7,058 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,971,645,000 after buying an additional 1,393,290 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,212,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,869,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,310,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,062,000 after buying an additional 745,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $386,671.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,295.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,943,609. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

