8,036 Shares in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 99.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,916,000 after acquiring an additional 758,492 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in The Unilever Group by 23.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,532,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after buying an additional 481,044 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The Unilever Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,920,000 after buying an additional 387,215 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in The Unilever Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,886,000. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in The Unilever Group by 166.9% in the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 588,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after buying an additional 367,815 shares during the period. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Unilever Group alerts:

NYSE UL opened at $59.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.10. The company has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

The Unilever Group Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.