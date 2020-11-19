89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Short Interest Update

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 269,600 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the October 15th total of 190,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

89bio stock opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. 89bio has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $47.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that 89bio will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 275,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in 89bio by 998.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in 89bio by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 27,222 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in 89bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in 89bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in 89bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

