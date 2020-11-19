9,300 Shares in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000.

NXTG stock opened at $63.76 on Thursday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.49.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.