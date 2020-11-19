9,464 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 763.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $54.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $54.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

