Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ANF. ValuEngine lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,512,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,764 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 257,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

