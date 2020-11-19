Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.10

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 42072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

ANF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.55 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 257,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

