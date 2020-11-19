Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) (CVE:AXE) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

Shares of Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) (CVE:AXE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.15. Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 million and a PE ratio of -8.75.

About Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) (CVE:AXE)

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, High-Performance Computing and RF Heating. The company develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

