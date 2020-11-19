ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upgraded ACCO Brands from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research increased their price target on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ACCO Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACCO Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.92.

NYSE ACCO opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. Equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 103.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 872,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 442,671 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 57.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 857,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 313,289 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at $2,741,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 63.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 92,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

