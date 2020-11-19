Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (ASP.TO) (TSE:ASP) Trading Down 16.7%

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (ASP.TO) (TSE:ASP) traded down 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 224,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 305,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36,200.00.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (ASP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ASP)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

