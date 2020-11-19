Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Shares Gap Up to $26.79

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.79, but opened at $31.48. Acme United shares last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 449 shares.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $43.32 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACU. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in Acme United by 9.6% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 444,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after buying an additional 38,844 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Acme United in the second quarter valued at $250,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Acme United by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acme United by 7.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

