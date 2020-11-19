Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its price objective raised by Northland Securities from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGYS. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. National Securities upgraded Agilysys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of AGYS opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. Analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $44,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,984 shares in the company, valued at $347,204.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Agilysys by 145.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Agilysys by 61.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Agilysys by 441.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

