Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Lowered to “Neutral” at National Securities

National Securities downgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Agilysys from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Agilysys stock opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $44,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,984 shares in the company, valued at $347,204.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 72.4% in the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 4,133,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,430,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after acquiring an additional 105,035 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 64.4% in the third quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,575,000 after acquiring an additional 528,006 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 35.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,052,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after acquiring an additional 275,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 3.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 803,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 27,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

