Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 264.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa stock opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.25. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $114.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 21st. The transportation company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($0.07). Copa had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPA. Barclays lowered Copa from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Copa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Copa in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Copa from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

