Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HOLI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

