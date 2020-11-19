Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 38,758 LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in LG Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in LG Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in LG Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Get LG Display alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPL shares. Nomura upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded LG Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NYSE LPL opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $7.17.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL).

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.