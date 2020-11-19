Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 24,565 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 155.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,386 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,565 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 9.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.81.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.20. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. Analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

