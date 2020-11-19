Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Brunswick by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 15,335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $70.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.60.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

