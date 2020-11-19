Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.08% of Gladstone Land at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,335,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 20,777 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 36,391 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 130,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAND. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $356.71 million, a PE ratio of -134.55 and a beta of 0.77. Gladstone Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.0449 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 115 farms, comprised of approximately 89,000 acres in 10 different states, valued at approximately $912 million.

