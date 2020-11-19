Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,972 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $1,519,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Shares of JNJ opened at $147.37 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.54 and a 200 day moving average of $146.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

