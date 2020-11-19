Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,220 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 55.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $372.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACRE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

