Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 77.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,284 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,095,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,680,000 after acquiring an additional 195,911 shares during the last quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth $14,725,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 59.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 430,170 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 604,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 21,599 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $635.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 57.68, a current ratio of 57.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 43.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.34%.

EFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.10.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

