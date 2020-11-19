Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40,919 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Blucora worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Blucora by 83.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 505,643 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Blucora by 44.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Blucora during the second quarter worth approximately $626,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 52,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

BCOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. Blucora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $593.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

