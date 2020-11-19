Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 86.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,727 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

LANC stock opened at $178.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.24. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $114.55 and a 12-month high of $184.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.10.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.15). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $349.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

