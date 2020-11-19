Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.07% of Kimball International worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimball International alerts:

NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.90. Kimball International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.