Aigen Investment Management LP Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,049,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 142,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,318,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,727,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVMI. Benchmark raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

NVMI stock opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 1.05. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.06.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

