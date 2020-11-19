Aigen Investment Management LP Has $284,000 Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,636 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $217,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE opened at $67.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 109.56 and a beta of 2.28. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $69.03.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $173.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.92 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 26.52%. Analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

