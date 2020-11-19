Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,891 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 267.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kearny Financial in the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 21.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 286,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KRNY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $896.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

