Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $279,000 in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 43.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $75.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.03. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.45 and a 1 year high of $99.63.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.17%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

In other news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.58 per share, with a total value of $71,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Srb bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.97 per share, for a total transaction of $45,480.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 34,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,476. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

