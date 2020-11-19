Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $287,000 in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 100.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitae alerts:

NVTA has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.16.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 23,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $777,753.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $25,131.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,427 shares of company stock worth $988,898 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.15. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.